Lichterman Nature Center Plant Sale

Don’t Miss The 2023 Plant Sale

April 14 – 9am – 5pm

April 15 – 9am – 4pm

This sale will feature milkweeds, ferns, and an abundant selection of butterfly favorites such as blazing star, ironweed, penstemon, salvia, phlox, sunflowers, bergamot, blanketflower and coneflowers. Important butterfly larval host plants, herbs and colorful nectar plants will also be available.

Over 200 types of plants – CLICK HERE FOR A LIST OF AVAILABLE PLANTS

All plants offered for sale are grown on site in recycled containers using environmentally sustainable horticultural practices.

Have a green thumb? Plant propagation and event-day volunteers are needed! Please call or email Janie Best-Paraham at 901.636.2438 or [email protected] for info.

Cosmetology students from Paul Mitchell the School Memphis will be providing free face painting on Plant Sale days.